Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Fosston community remembered a man known simply as Pastor Paul on Wednesday night.

Paul Magelssen died recently after battling COVID-19. He may be gone, but as tonight’s turnout proved, he is not forgotten.

The funeral service for Pastor Paul was held on Monday of this week in Afton, Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today