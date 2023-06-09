Lakeland PBS

Fosston Baseball Clinches Section 8A Championship with 2 Wins Over Sacred Heart

Lakeland News — Jun. 9 2023

Fosston baseball punched their ticket back to the Class A State tournament with two victories over Sacred Heart. The Greyhounds won the first game over the Eagles 6-1, then followed that up with a 6-4 win in the winner-take-all section final game.

With the win, the Greyhounds have now advanced to state in two of the past three seasons. Fosston also beat Sacred Heart in the Section 8A Championship in 2021. Fosston will head into the Class A State Tournament with a 21-4 record. State tournament seeding will be released on Saturday. The Greyhounds will open the state tournament on Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud on Tuesday, June 13th.

By — Lakeland News

