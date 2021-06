Click to print (Opens in new window)

After falling to Sacred Heart earlier in the day 5-0, the Fosston baseball team regrouped and defeated Sacred Heart 7-4 in a winner-take-all Section 8A Championship game. It’s the first time Fosston has reached the state tournament since 2017 and the third time in program history that the Greyhounds have advanced to state.