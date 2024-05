Before the rain fell on Thursday, Fosston was taking on Blackduck at Bemidji State in the Section 8A West Subsection final. In the semifinals, Fosston defeated Mahnomen/Waubun, while Blackduck beat Bagley.

The Greyhounds of Fosston won the West Subsection 14-1 and will be moving on to the section semifinals. Blackduck will move to the elimination bracket.