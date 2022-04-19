Forum for GOP Gubernatorial Candidates to Be Held in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Voters in the Brainerd Lakes Area can learn more about Republican Candidates running for governor this week.

The North Central MN Republican Women will host a forum for Republican gubernatorial candidates on Wednesday, April 20 at the Brainerd Exchange in Brainerd. Organizers say the following candidates are planning on attending:

Michelle Benson

Paul Gazelka

Scott Jensen

Mike Murphy

Kendall Qualls

Neil Shah

Rich Stanek

Doors open at 5 PM. There is a dinner at 5:30 and the forum begins at 7. Tickets for the event are $55 and can be ordered at eventbrite.com.

Other area legislators are also expected to be at the event and will be available to meet with voters as well.

