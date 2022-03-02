Lakeland PBS

Former White Earth Tribal Council Member Kathy Goodwin Dies

Lakeland News — Mar. 1 2022

Kathy Goodwin

Flags on the White Earth Reservation are being flown at half-staff after the death of a former White Earth Tribal Council Member.

According to a post on the White Earth Nation Facebook page, Kathy Goodwin died at her home last Saturday.

Goodwin served the people of White Earth representing District II from 2014 until 2021. She also worked in various capacities in Tribal Court and Public Safety.

White Earth Chairman Michael Fairbanks said in a statement that Goodwin was the kind of leader who stood up for her people and exemplified true servant leadership.

By — Lakeland News

