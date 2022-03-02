Former White Earth Tribal Council Member Kathy Goodwin Dies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Flags on the White Earth Reservation are being flown at half-staff after the death of a former White Earth Tribal Council Member.

According to a post on the White Earth Nation Facebook page, Kathy Goodwin died at her home last Saturday.

Goodwin served the people of White Earth representing District II from 2014 until 2021. She also worked in various capacities in Tribal Court and Public Safety.

White Earth Chairman Michael Fairbanks said in a statement that Goodwin was the kind of leader who stood up for her people and exemplified true servant leadership.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today