Former Vikings Coach Bud Grant Runs Disciplined Garage Sale

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant coach runs his garage sales with steely discipline.

Grant gave the fans gathered outside his home in Bloomington his annual warning of no haggling. He said, “If you don’t want to buy it, the guy behind you will.” Then he blew his whistle precisely at 5 p.m. Wednesday to open the sale.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2qxXztq ) the hottest items at Grant’s 12th sale were autographed bobbleheads of him and his old hunting dog, Boom. Only 15 were immediately available, though more were coming.

The Hall of Famer, who turns 90 Saturday, also autographed memorabilia that fans bought or brought — for a nonnegotiable $25.

The sale, which runs through Friday, has drawn fans from across the country — even a couple from Ireland.