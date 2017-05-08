Former Viking Nate Burleson Headed To “NFL Today”
Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Nate Burleson was announced as a new addition to the talent on the CBS NFL pregame show, “The NFL Today.”
Burleson will replace Bart Scott on the show, joining James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, and Phil Simms on the set.
The announcement comes amid changes to both the studio show and the broadcast booth. Last month, it was announced that Phil Simms would be moving from the broadcast booth to the studio, with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo partnering with Jim Nantz as the network’s top play-by-play/color analysis team.
Burleson spent 11 years in the NFL, including three with the Vikings in the mid-2000’s.
