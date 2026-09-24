Sep 23, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Former State Sen. Eichorn Sentenced to 16 Months in Child Sex Sting Case

Justin Eichorn Hennepin County Jail Mugshot Cg

Justin Eichorn (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Former Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn has been sentenced in federal court in connection with a child sex sting operation in 2025.

Eichorn, a Republican from Grand Rapids, resigned from the Senate after his arrest in March 2025. He was originally charged with coercing a minor for sex but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of attempted possession of child pornography in May of this year as part of a plea agreement.

On Wednesday, Eichorn was sentenced to 16 months in prison plus five years supervised release. Prosecutors were seeking a five-year prison sentence and described Eichorn as a predatory offender.

Eichorn admitted during his plea hearing that he responded to an online ad seeking sex from someone he thought was a 17-year-old girl. In a news release, Eichorn’s attorney said Eichorn told the judge that “what I did was both morally wrong and a serious crime, and I have no one to blame but myself.”

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