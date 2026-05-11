Former State Sen. Eichorn Expected To Plead Guilty in Underage Sex Sting Case

Former state Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids is expected to plead guilty to a federal charge of attempted enticement of a minor later this week.

Eichorn originally pleaded not guilty after being arrested in March of 2025 during an underage sex sting operation in Bloomington. According to court documents filed today, Eichorn plans to change his plea to guilty.

Eichorn faces federal charges with a minimum sentence of 10 years. His court trial was scheduled to begin in about three weeks.