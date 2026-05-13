May 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Former State Sen. Eichorn Enters Deal, Pleads Guilty in Underage Sex Sting

Justin Eichorn Hennepin County Jail Mugshot Cg

Justin Eichorn (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Former state Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted possession of child sexual abuse material today in federal court.

That was after a plea agreement was made with federal prosecutors. He was originally charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

Prosecutors say they expect to call for a sentence of 15 to 21 months. A sentencing date has not been set.

Eichorn resigned from his Minnesota Senate seat after he was arrested in March of 2025 during an underage sex sting operation in Bloomington.

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