Former State Representative and Baxter Police Captain Dale Walz dies at 59

Former State Representative Dale Walz who represented the Brainerd Lakes Area in the Minnesota House for two terms has died at the age of 59 on June 8th in Arizona.

Walz served as the 12A representative as a Republican from 2001-until-2004.

Walz worked in law enforcement for 21 years. Beginning in his hometown of Pierz, then in Randall before finishing his career as a Captain with the Baxter Police Department.

He retired in 2005 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

A memorial service for Walz is scheduled for August 16th at Faith Baptist Church in Brainerd.