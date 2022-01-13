Lakeland PBS

Former State Rep. Frank Moe Dies at Age 56

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2022

Frank Moe

Former State Representative Frank Moe has died at the age of 56 after a battle with brain cancer.

Moe, a Democrat, represented Beltrami, Cass, and Itasca Counties at the State Capitol from 2005 to 2008. He lived in Bemidji at the time, but later moved to Grand Marais with his wife Sherri where he became an accomplished sled dog owner and racer.

According to posts on GoFundMe and Facebook, Moe died from inoperable brain cancer. He decided to stop his cancer treatment last Saturday and died with his wife, mother, and numerous friends by his side.

