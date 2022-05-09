Lakeland PBS

Former State Dept. Official Discusses War in Ukraine at CLC’s Rosenmeier Forum

Lakeland News — May. 9 2022

The Brainerd Lakes community has done a lot over the past couple of months to show their support for relief efforts in Ukraine, including packing 30,000 meals, offering t-shirts and clay pins to raise awareness, and holding multiple relief-effort fundraisers.

Central Lakes College in Brainerd took it one step further. Former U.S. Department of State official Thomas Hanson gave a presentation at a Rosenmeier Forum recently on the global impact of the war in Ukraine. Hanson presented to truly educate students on the war.

“The refugee toll is growing in Ukraine, two-thirds of Urkainian children have been displaced – two-thirds, this is a country of 44 million,” said Hanson. “The French diplomat Talleyrand in the 17th century famously said once, “It was worse than a crime, it was a blunder.” And I think that the Russians have made a serious blunder here. In fact, there are analysts now saying that this arguably is the worst decision of Russian statecraft since the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905.”

The Lakes area continues to provide support for the relief effort. Most recently, packing 104,000 meals thanks to the Outreach Program in Nisswa.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

