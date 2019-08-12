Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Former Sanford Center Executive Director Faces Financial Crime Charges

Aug. 12 2019

Beltrami County Attorney, David Hanson announced Monday that charges against former Sanford Center Executive Director Curtis Webb will be filed in District Court in connection to financial crimes.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Attorney, Webb will be charged for the alleged financial crimes he committed while he was Executive Director of the Sanford Center in Bemidji from 2013 to 2016.

Webb is being charged with a single count of Theft by Swindle for a scheme involving tens of thousands of dollars for fraudulent expense reimbursements. Investigators from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office were able to track down records of Webb’s reimbursement requests which often included airfares, hotels, rental cars, event registration and food. According to the release, no record of Webb attending those events were found when investigators contacted numerous hotels and venues.  Flight records  that were also obtained by investigators supported the fact that Webb did not attend the events he claimed to, and in some cases even directly contradicted his claims. For example, according to the release, for one event Webb claimed to attend New York City, when he actually flew to Cleveland Ohio during the time in question.

Webb’s conduct was the subject of a Minnesota State Auditor’s Office investigative report which concluded that Webb was involved in over $100 worth of improper or questionable transactions, according to the release from the Beltrami County Attorney.

Webb currently is facing charges in McLean County, Illinois in connection to a similar scheme involving the U.S. Cellular Coliseum where Webb was employed as an Executive Director after he left Bemidji.

Hanson thanks Investigator Joseph Kleszyk for his work in unraveling this very complex case.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Accused Of Double Homicide Makes First Court Appearance

In Focus: Peacemaker Resources Of Bemidji Promotes “Coming Together”

Deadline For Lake Bemidji State Park Youth Deer Hunt Approaching

UPDATE: Bemidji City Council Backing City Manager Nate Mathews Following Complaint

Latest Story

Highway 10 Detour In Wadena Begins August 19th

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, beginning on August 19th, motorists who travel both directions of Highway 10 in east
Posted on Aug. 12 2019

Latest Stories

Highway 10 Detour In Wadena Begins August 19th

Posted on Aug. 12 2019

Two Injured After Vehicle And Boat Trailer Crash In Morrison County

Posted on Aug. 12 2019

Brooklyn Park Woman Dead After Crashing Car Into A Tree In Pequot Lakes

Posted on Aug. 12 2019

Radinovich Not Seeking 8th District Rematch Against Rep. Stauber In 2020

Posted on Aug. 10 2019

25th Annual Lumberjack Scramble Golf Tournament Raises Funds For Bemidji Athletics

Posted on Aug. 10 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.