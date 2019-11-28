Lakeland PBS

Former Sanford Center Director Makes First Appearance in Beltrami County Court

Nathan Green — Nov. 27 2019

Curtis Webb

The former executive director of the Sanford Center in Bemidji has made his first appearance at Beltrami County Court.

48-year-old Curtis Webb was charged Monday with one count of theft by swindle for a scheme involving false expense reimbursements while working at the Sanford Center from 2013 to 2016. Investigators from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office previously tracked down records of Webb’s reimbursement requests which often included airfares, hotels, rental cars, event registration and food. No record of Webb attending those events was found when investigators contacted several hotels and venues.

Webb was recently sentenced in McLean County, Illinois to 100 hours of community service, and is required to pay a fee and restitution for a similar offense involving the U.S. Cellular Coliseum (now Grossinger Motors Arena) where Webb was employed as an executive director after he left Bemidji.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 24th, 2020.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Goodland Woman Charged With Theft Of A Controlled Substance

Former Sanford Center Director Sentenced For Stealing From Indiana Events Arena

Fourth Annual GigaZone Gaming Championship Being Held in Bemidji

Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Weekend Kicks Off

Latest Stories

Thanksgiving To Be Served At 40th Annual Bemidji Community Meal

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers For The Holidays

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Bemidji Girls Hockey Off to Promising Start This Season

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Pioneers' Tough Defense Looks To Continue Success In The Prep Bowl

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Bright and Bubbly Holiday Drink

Posted on Nov. 27 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.