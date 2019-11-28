Former Sanford Center Director Makes First Appearance in Beltrami County Court

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The former executive director of the Sanford Center in Bemidji has made his first appearance at Beltrami County Court.

48-year-old Curtis Webb was charged Monday with one count of theft by swindle for a scheme involving false expense reimbursements while working at the Sanford Center from 2013 to 2016. Investigators from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office previously tracked down records of Webb’s reimbursement requests which often included airfares, hotels, rental cars, event registration and food. No record of Webb attending those events was found when investigators contacted several hotels and venues.

Webb was recently sentenced in McLean County, Illinois to 100 hours of community service, and is required to pay a fee and restitution for a similar offense involving the U.S. Cellular Coliseum (now Grossinger Motors Arena) where Webb was employed as an executive director after he left Bemidji.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 24th, 2020.

