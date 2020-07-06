Former Police Officer Charged In George Floyd’s Death Released From Jail

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released from jail. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Tou Thao posted $750,000 bond on Saturday.

Thao, 34 is one of the three former officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The other two officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane both posted bail in June.

Derek Chauvin, the former officer who is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd is currently on remand at Oak Park Heights maximum-security prison.

Thao was released on July 4th at 11: 16 a.m. and is scheduled to appear in court on September 11.

All four officers on the scene of Floyd’s death have been fired and face criminal charges.

