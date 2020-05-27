Lakeland PBS

Former Pierz Star Athlete Preparing for Division I Dream

Brad Hamilton — May. 26 2020

Like most other sports in the nation, the college football season and track season are in limbo. However, that isn’t stopping former Pierz High School athletic standout Matthias Algarin from working as hard as he can to be ready for his eventual football and track career at the University of Nebraska.

Algarin is the first Pierz football player to receive a Division I scholarship and will be majoring in business when he enrolls as a Cornhusker in the fall.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Nurses Picket in Bemidji Over Working Conditions Amid COVID-19

Dragon Forge Games in Brainerd Looking Forward To Fully Reopening

City of Bemidji Discusses Outdoor Dining Guidelines For Downtown Restaurants

Nearly 900 Dead from COVID-19 in Minnesota

Recent Show

Backroads: Wildview

May 21 at 7:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org. From the frozen land of 10,000 lakes comes rock band
Posted on May. 14 2020

Recently Added

Backroads: Wildview

Posted on May. 14 2020

Backroads: exo/exo

Posted on May. 7 2020

Lakeland Currents - Adaptive County Leadership during COVID 19

Posted on May. 1 2020

Common Ground: Delina White

Posted on May. 1 2020

Lakeland Currents: Wellness in the Woods

Posted on May. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.