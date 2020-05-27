Former Pierz Star Athlete Preparing for Division I Dream
Like most other sports in the nation, the college football season and track season are in limbo. However, that isn’t stopping former Pierz High School athletic standout Matthias Algarin from working as hard as he can to be ready for his eventual football and track career at the University of Nebraska.
Algarin is the first Pierz football player to receive a Division I scholarship and will be majoring in business when he enrolls as a Cornhusker in the fall.