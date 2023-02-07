Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week.

55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.

“This appears to be a tragic murder-suicide for some people who, at this point, appeared to have some business, financial dealings,” said Booker Hodges, Bloomington Police Chief.

The medical examiner’s office has listed both of the Dahmen’s deaths as homicides.

Both Dale and Dominick Dahmen were known for their appearances on the PBS show “Funtime Polka Party” as the group Dale Dahmen and the Beats.

