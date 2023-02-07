Lakeland PBS

Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington

Lakeland News — Feb. 7 2023

A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week.

55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.

“This appears to be a tragic murder-suicide for some people who, at this point, appeared to have some business, financial dealings,” said Booker Hodges, Bloomington Police Chief.

The medical examiner’s office has listed both of the Dahmen’s deaths as homicides.

Both Dale and Dominick Dahmen were known for their appearances on the PBS show “Funtime Polka Party” as the group Dale Dahmen and the Beats.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN DNR Urging Snowmobilers to Stay Safe On Trails and Frozen Waterways

Two Die in Plane Crash Near Emily

Sanford Health in Bemidji Seeing High COVID-19 Community Transmission

Police: No Victim Found in Shooting at Mall of America

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.