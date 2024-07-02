Former Pequot Lakes B-Ball Standout Olivia Lane Signs to Play in Luxembourg

It’s not often we see an area athlete sign a pro contract, but former Pequot Lakes basketball standout Olivia Lane has signed to play overseas in Luxembourg.

The recent Grand Canyon University graduate and former UND Fighting Hawk will play for BBC les Sangliers Wooltz in the Luxembourg Basketball League during their season that runs from September to March.

While at Pequot Lakes, Lane earned all-state honors twice, was a McDonald’s All-American nominee, and was named two-time Brainerd Dispatch Player of the Year. She graduated as the Patriots’ career leader in scoring and rebounding while also setting the school’s single-game scoring record of 44.

The 6’2″ forward will add more than just height to a team that averages just 5’7″. Last year at Grand Canyon, she average over 9 points and 6 rebounds a game while leading the WAC in total offensive rebounds.