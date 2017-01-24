Former Owner, Manager Of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Lou Buron Dies

The former owner and manager of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Lou Buron died from complications of pneumonia yesterday. He was 73.

Buron worked in broadcasting for over 40 years including Doubleday in New York and general manager of KDWB-FM in Minneapolis. He started Omni broadcasting in 1988. The company has grown to own 16 stations across northern Minnesota, including Bemidji, Brainerd, Alexandria, Wadena and Staples.

Buron sold the company to Hubbard and announced he would retire in 2015.

He was well respected in the broadcasting community and inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2007 for his work in the field.

Buron attended St. Cloud State University and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1966. He went on to serve in the Army National Guard. He then went on to earn a mass communications degree from St. Cloud State.

He is survived by his wife and son.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.