Former Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death Confronted in Viral Video After Posting Bail

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail on Friday, and when a shopper at a Cub Foods spotted him, she started recording him in a now-viral video.

According to online records, 26-year-old J. Alexander Kueng posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, with conditions, at about 7:30 PM Friday. Kueng is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the arrest of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died May 25th after another officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.

Another former officer charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death, Thomas Lane, posted bail earlier this month. Chauvin is being held on $1 million bail with conditions at Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today