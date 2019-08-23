Former NFL Vikings Lineman Barry Bennet And His Wife Found Dead In Rural Long Prairie Home

Todd County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple found dead in their rural long prairie home as former NFL Vikings Lineman and his wife. 63-year-old Barry Bennet and his wife, 66-year-old Carol Bennet were found dead Wednesday late afternoon after a friend went to their home in Ginseng Road in Long Prairie for a welfare check. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office the couple died of homicide due to gun shot wounds.

The Sheriff says they’re searching for 22-year-old Dylan Bennet. So far they have located the car they believe he was driving. It was found outside of Minnesota.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics help in located the Dylan Bennet. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Todd County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 732-2157.