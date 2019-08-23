Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Former NFL Vikings Lineman Barry Bennet And His Wife Found Dead In Rural Long Prairie Home

Aug. 23 2019

Todd County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple found dead in their rural long prairie home as former NFL Vikings Lineman and his wife.

63-year-old Barry Bennet and his wife, 66-year-old Carol Bennet were found dead Wednesday late afternoon after a friend went to their home in Ginseng Road in Long Prairie for a welfare check. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office the couple died of homicide due to gun shot wounds.

The Sheriff says they’re searching for 22-year-old Dylan Bennet. So far they have located the car they believe he was driving. It was found outside of Minnesota.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics help in located the Dylan Bennet. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Todd County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 732-2157.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Dead Bodies Found At Rural Long Prairie Residence

LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Wins Lakeland Team of the Year Contest

Lakeland Team of the Year – Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling vs. Park Rapids Volleyball

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling Is Silencing The Doubters

Latest Story

Cass Lake Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Four Year Old

A Cass Lake man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a four-year-old on Wednesday, August 21. According to the Itasca
Posted on Aug. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Cass Lake Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Four Year Old

Posted on Aug. 23 2019

Annual Healing Powwow Takes Place At Sanford Bemidji Medical Center

Posted on Aug. 23 2019

Wiidookodaadiwag Coalition for Opioid Prevention Hosts First Substance Use Disorder Youth Summit

Posted on Aug. 22 2019

Beltrami County Board Looks At 2018 Audit Report

Posted on Aug. 22 2019

Fishing Tips: Jerkbaits

Posted on Aug. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.