Former Nevis School Bus Driver & Hubbard County Commissioner Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct

A former Nevis School Bus Driver, Daniel Joseph Stacey, 59, Akeley, MN, has been charged with one felony count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, as well as one felony count of Electronic Solicitation of a Minor. These charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began on November 3rd, 2022, after a 13-year-old boy reported his bus driver, Stacey, had arranged to spend several hours after school with the victim.

The victim stated that on November 2nd, 2022, he had been taken to Stacey’s property within Hubbard County. The victim described engaging in uncomfortable conversations regarding drugs and sex with Stacey, before being encouraged to watch pornography while on the property.

Stacey also placed his hand down the victims pants and underwear before the victim pushed his hand away. Stacey then indicated to the victim not to tell anyone about the events that had transpired and rehearsed with the victim what to say if asked about the events.

The victim also indicated that Stacey had reportedly referred to himself as inappropriate names and talked to the victim using sexual innuendo. The victim stated he was often the last person on a given bus ride and that Stacey would allegedly deactivate the school bus camera when the two were the sole passengers.

Stacey was placed on leave from his work shortly after the investigation began. The same day, Stacey reported that his IPhone had been stolen.

Law enforcement gained a warrant to search Stacey property and officials were able to uncover data from Stacey’s Google account information. This revealed gaps in search history from October 29th, 2022 through November 3rd, 2022. Additionally, it was observed that Stacey had searched on multiple webpages for information regarding how to delete one’s search history.

The investigation found that Stacey had engaged in grooming behavior with both the victim and his parent in order to facilitate this incident.

Stacey was elected as Hubbard County Commissioner in 2012, and began serving in 2013 until his resignation on February 1st of 2023. Stacey also has a history as a D.A.R.E. Officer and a volunteer with a Boy Scout Troop.

The investigation has led to the belief that more potential victims may exist.

