Former Nevis Bus Driver, Hubbard Co. Commissioner Convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct

A former Nevis school bus driver and former Hubbard County Commissioner has been convicted of four felonies in connection with sexual conduct involving two different minors.

In a plea deal, 59-year-old Daniel Joseph Stacey of Akeley pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 and two counts of solicit child to engage in sexual conduct.

According to court documents, for pleading guilty to those four felonies, the state agreed to drop seven other felony charges. Sentencing is scheduled for September 13th.

Stacey was elected as a Hubbard County Commissioner in 2012 and began serving in 2013 until his resignation on February 1st, 2023. Stacey also has a history as a D.A.R.E. officer and has been a volunteer with a Boy Scout troop.