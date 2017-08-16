Former Mrs. America Convicted Of Switching Price Tags On Clothing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Mrs. America and home shopping network host has been convicted in Minnesota of swindling a department store of up to $5,000 by switching price tags on clothing she purchased.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says a jury took less than three hours Tuesday to find 51-year-old Jennifer Kline, of Wayzata, guilty of felony theft by swindle, after a seven-day trial. She could face up to five years in prison when she’s sentenced on Oct. 18.
Kline was accused of buying designer clothing at Macy’s in Edina in November 2015, putting the price tags on other clothes and returning those clothes to another Macy’s.
Kline was crowned Mrs. America in 1989 and was a host on ShopNBC/EVINE Live.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More
Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More
Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More