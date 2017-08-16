Former Mrs. America Convicted Of Switching Price Tags On Clothing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Mrs. America and home shopping network host has been convicted in Minnesota of swindling a department store of up to $5,000 by switching price tags on clothing she purchased.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says a jury took less than three hours Tuesday to find 51-year-old Jennifer Kline, of Wayzata, guilty of felony theft by swindle, after a seven-day trial. She could face up to five years in prison when she’s sentenced on Oct. 18.

Kline was accused of buying designer clothing at Macy’s in Edina in November 2015, putting the price tags on other clothes and returning those clothes to another Macy’s.

Kline was crowned Mrs. America in 1989 and was a host on ShopNBC/EVINE Live.