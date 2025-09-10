Former MN Teacher of the Year Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Student

A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting one of his eighth grade female students in 2017.

A Hennepin County Judge found Abdul Wright guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct by a person in a position of authority against a 13- to 15-year-old.

Wright was teaching at Harvest Best Academy in Minneapolis at the time of the sexual assaults. He was named Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 2016.

Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on October 8 and faces up to 14 years in prison.