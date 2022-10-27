Lakeland PBS

Former MN Gov. Ventura Endorses Gov. Walz for Re-Election

Lakeland News — Oct. 27 2022

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura has endorsed Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for re-election.

The former pro wrestler, who was Minnesota’s governor from 1999 to 2003, said in a video today that he rarely makes endorsements, but said he is speaking out because this election is too important.

“When COVID-19 hit, Tim was there to keep our state safe. That’s the Governor’s most important job,” said Ventura in the video. “Tim has proved he does what’s right for Minnesota – not what is politically easy. Minnesota faces a choice this election and we’re at a crossroads. That’s why I am taking the unprecedented step to endorse Tim.”

Ventura’s endorsement comes a day after former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen.

By — Lakeland News

