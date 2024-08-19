Former MN GOP Chair Running for Nisswa Mayor

Nisswa Mayor John Ryan will face a challenge in this fall’s election from a woman well known for her role in the state Republican party.

Former Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan, who has lived in Nisswa since 2022, has officially filed to face Ryan in the election in November. Carnahan was the first woman or woman of color to serve as a major party chair when she took that role in 2017.

She resigned in 2021 after allegations that she ignored sexual harassment claims by members of her staff and created a toxic work environment. Carnahan denied those accusations but resigned, saying stepping aside was in the best interest of the party and her mental health.

She is currently the owner of a woman’s boutique store in Nisswa called Primrose Park.

Before running for mayor unopposed in 2022, Ryan served on the Nisswa City Council for eight years. He told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he welcomes Carnahan to the race.