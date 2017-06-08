DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Former Minnesota Governor To Become Russian TV Star

Mal Meyer
Jun. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

Jesse Ventura.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura says he hasn’t been able to find work since his highly-publicized defamation lawsuit against “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle, so he’s returning to Russian TV with a new commentary show.

Ventura told The Associated Press on Thursday that he has personal assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that “The World According to Jesse” won’t be censored by the government-funded RT network.

Ventura says he lost health insurance with the Screen Actors Guild union last year because he wasn’t doing enough work in the industry. He says the RT contract he signed provides health insurance. Ventura says the first of 32 shows is expected to air in the next few weeks.

Ventura’s 2015 show “Off the Grid” was carried by RT America.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Angler Grabs Largest Invasive Carp Caught in Minnesota

A bow angler fishing in a private gravel pit got quite the surprise as they pulled in the largest invasive carp ever recorded in Minnesota. The
Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Latest Stories

Angler Grabs Largest Invasive Carp Caught in Minnesota

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Brainerd Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Sheriff

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Painting Project Causes Bemidji To Change Policy

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Metro Area Man Sentenced For Operating Ponzi Scheme

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Fosston Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.