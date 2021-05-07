Lakeland PBS

Former Minneapolis Police Officers Indicted On Civil Rights Charges in George Floyd’s Death

Destiny Wiggins — May. 7 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death, accusing them of willfully violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air.

An indictment unsealed Friday names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer.

All four are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the federal prosecution “is entirely appropriate.”

