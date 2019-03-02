Former Minneapolis Police Officer In Court On Charges Of Shooting Unarmed Woman

A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman appeared in court Friday as attorneys for both sides argued several issues in his case.

Mohamed Noor pleaded not guilty to all three counts of second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. A judge ruled Friday that prosecutors can’t use Noor’s silence or the results of his pre-hiring psychological exam against him at his trial, which begins on April 1st.

He is facing charges related to the death of Justine Damond, a 40-year-old life coach and Australian-American who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. Noor, who shot Damond when she approached his cruiser, was fired from the police force after being charged.