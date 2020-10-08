Former Minneapolis Officer Charged with Murder in George Floyd’s Death Posts Bond

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The former Minneapolis officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has posted bond and has been released from prison.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday. News of Chauvin’s release led Governor Tim Walz to activate the National Guard to help local law enforcement in case there are protests. Floyd, a Black man, died May 25th after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin and three other former officers are scheduled to stand trial in March.

