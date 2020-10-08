Lakeland PBS

Former Minneapolis Officer Charged with Murder in George Floyd’s Death Posts Bond

Lakeland News — Oct. 7 2020

The former Minneapolis officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has posted bond and has been released from prison.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday. News of Chauvin’s release led Governor Tim Walz to activate the National Guard to help local law enforcement in case there are protests. Floyd, a Black man, died May 25th after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin and three other former officers are scheduled to stand trial in March.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN Lawmakers to Return for 5th Special Session of 2020

No Decision Yet on if MN 2nd Congressional District Election Will Be Postponed

Debates Begin Again on Lakeland PBS with MN House District 2B and Senate District 2

Bemidji Man Arrested, Charged For Allegedly Shooting at Law Enforcement

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.