Former LPTV Reporter Catie Beck Accepts NBC Correspondent Position
Congratulations to former Lakeland News reporter Catie Beck on her new job as a network correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC.
Catie most recently was an investigative reporter at the Atlanta NBC affiliate.
Catie’s first job in the business was with Lakeland News when she worked as our Brainerd area reporter from August of 2004 until August of 2005.
Here is a trip down memory lane with some reporting clips from Catie’s time here at LPTV.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More
Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More
It's really tough when a quality TV broadcast of Beaver hockey like LPTV provide... Read More
You left out the Paula Bunions!!!... Read More