Sep 22, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Former Lakeland News Intern, Hubbard Radio Host Veo Throws Out 1st Pitch at Twins Game

Hubbard Radio Brainerd Sports Director Logan Veo threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Twins game on Saturday, September 13.

Veo, a former Lakeland News sports intern, was offered the opportunity when Cool 103.5, one of the radio stations he works at, was honored with the John Gordon Award as the 2025 Twins Radio Affiliate of the Year. He can also be heard on 107.5 The Loon and is the voice of Brainerd Warrior athletics on KLIZ The Fan.

