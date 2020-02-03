Former Golden Gopher Wins Super Bowl
Former Minnesota Golden Gopher linebacker Damien Wilson helped the Kansas City Chiefs edge out the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
Wilson recorded four tackles in the 31-20 victory. According to Pro Football Reference, the former Gopher started in all 16 regular season games and recorded 81 tackles (a career high).
Wilson was a 4th Round Selection (147th pick) of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 draft. He signed with the Chiefs this past offseason and was an important member of a much-improved Kansas City defense.
