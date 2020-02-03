Lakeland PBS

Former Golden Gopher Wins Super Bowl

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 3 2020

Former Minnesota Golden Gopher linebacker Damien Wilson helped the Kansas City Chiefs edge out the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Wilson recorded four tackles in the 31-20 victory. According to Pro Football Reference, the former Gopher started in all 16 regular season games and recorded 81 tackles (a career high).

Wilson was a 4th Round Selection (147th pick) of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 draft. He signed with the Chiefs this past offseason and was an important member of a much-improved Kansas City defense.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

