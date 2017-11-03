Former Fergus Falls Teacher Sentenced For Child Pornography

Authorities say that undercover agents discovered that Joshua Noble was active on an internet-based messaging service called Chatstep. He allegedly had more than 240 images of children under 12.
The 39-year-old Noble pleaded guilty in June to distribution of child pornography.
Noble also was ordered to pay $26,000 in restitution and pay a $5,000 special assessment to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.
Noble subbed in Fergus Falls for about 15 years.
