Lakeland PBS

Former Executive Director of Sanford Center Pleads Guilty to Theft By Swindle

Malaak KhattabJan. 28 2020

The former executive director of Bemidji’s Sanford Center pleaded guilty to one count of theft by swindle on Friday, Jan. 24.

As part of the plea, 48-year-old Curtis Webb’s sentence will involve a 45-day cap on jail time, three years of probation, restitution of $38,000 up front at the time of his hearing, and a $1,000 fine.

Webb was charged in August for a scheme involving false expense reimbursements while working at the Sanford Center from 2013 to 2016.

In November, he was sentenced in Bloomington, Illinois – where he was the director of the then-named U.S. Cellular Coliseum for a brief period in 2016 – to 100 hours of community service, two years of probation, and to pay required fees and restitution for a similar crime.

His sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Beltrami County Courthouse.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Duluth Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbing Wife

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Assault of an Intimate or Dating Partner

“Our Mississippi Our Future” Holds Community Forum On Importance Of Clean Water

Honor The Earth To Premiere Film on Line 3 Pipeline in Bemidji

Latest Stories

Miss Lillian- A Life Of Some Significance Makes Its Way To Myles Reif Performing Arts Center In Grand Rapids.

Posted on Jan. 28 2020

$1,000 Scholarship To Award Manufacturing Students In The Area

Posted on Jan. 28 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Gets Win Over Minnesota State on Saturday

Posted on Jan. 28 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Narrowly Falls to U-Mary in Heartbreaker

Posted on Jan. 28 2020

Bemidji Girls Basketball Falls to Alexandria at Home

Posted on Jan. 28 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.