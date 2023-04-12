Lakeland PBS

Former Deputy & Bagley School Resource Officer Pleads Guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct

Lakeland News — Apr. 12 2023

Neil Dolan

A former Bagley school resource officer and Clearwater County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct.

Neil Dolan admitted to sexually abusing three students in his office at Bagley High School from 2016 to 2019. The students were 13 to 14 years old. Dolan was working as a uniformed sheriff’s deputy at the time.

Today in Clearwater County Court, Dolan pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Sentencing for Dolan is scheduled for May 10th. He could face up to 30 years in prison.

Dolan is currently serving 10 years for sexually abusing three different children in Clearwater and Becker counties from 2016 to 2020. Dolan pled guilty to those charges in 2021.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

