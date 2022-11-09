Lakeland PBS

Former Deer River Assistant Football Coach Charged with Rape

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2022

Ethan Hardy

A former Deer River assistant football coach is now charged with raping a woman while coaching the team earlier this fall.

25-year-old Ethan Hardy was charged in Itasca County Court on Monday with one count each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she was on a couch with Hardy at her apartment when she said Hardy put something like a pill or candy in her month, and she felt loopy and blacked out. She told investigators Hardy took her into a bedroom and raped her as she objected, going in and out of consciousness.

A warrant has been issued for Hardy’s arrest. Deer River football coach Brent Schimek told Lakeland News today that Hardy left the team a few weeks ago when the police investigation into the allegations began.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Daughter’s Boyfriend

Itasca Co. Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Arson Charges

Verndale Football Gets Big Win Over Bertha-Hewitt in Section 4 9-Man Quarterfinals

Wadena-Deer Creek Football Gets Win Over Staples-Motley in Section 6AA Quarterfinals

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.