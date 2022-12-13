Former Crow Wing Co. Sheriff, Brainerd Police Chief Frank Ball Dies at 73

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former Crow Wing County Sheriff and Brainerd Police Chief Frank Ball has died at the age of 73.

According to his obituary, Ball passed away on Dec. 9 following a battle with glioblastoma.

Ball is the only person known to have served as both Crow Wing County Sheriff and Brainerd Police Chief. He served as Crow Wing County Sheriff from 1986-1990 and as Brainerd Police Chief from 1991-2000. He also served as the director of the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety from 2000-2005.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Mathias Catholic Church. A visitation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd, and also for one hour prior to mass at the church on Friday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today