Former Crosby Mayor Found Not Guilty on Theft & Swindle Charge

Former Crosby Mayor, James Hunter, was found not guilty last week on charges of theft and swindle filed by Thomas McCarten.

The charges date back to 2016 when Hunter sold his business, Buy Sell Trade, to McCarten and his wife Candice. Thomas McCarten then accused Hunter of lying to him about how much revenue the store makes, and he also accused Hunter of telling him he was selling it for half of what McCarten eventually had to pay for the business.

Shortly after McCarten bought the business, he divorced his wife Candice, who is actually the one running and making the payments on the store.

Hunter’s attorney, Ed Shaw, says Hunter has a restraining order against McCarten, but Shaw was unsure if the restraining order was still in effect.

The trial lasted two and a half days, and it took the jury less than an hour to reach the not guilty verdict. James Hunter still faces charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and lawful gambling fraud.

McCarten’s attorney declined to comment for this story.

To hear more about the case listen to Ed Shaw in the video below.