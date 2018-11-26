Former Crosby Mayor Acquitted From Possessing A Stolen Firearm Charge
Former Crosby Mayor, James Hunter, was acquitted from two felony charges earlier this year, and last week he was acquitted from a third felony charge of possessing a stolen firearm.
A hearing was scheduled to discuss the stolen firearm charge, but Hunter was acquitted without a hearing after the prosecutor agreed to dismiss the charge. Hunter purchased the reportedly stolen semi-automatic pistol a few years ago, not knowing it had been stolen in 1994.
Hunter’s charges of unlawful gambling and selling vehicle financing without a license are still pending. Hunter ran for Crosby Mayor this past election, but lost to Bob Novak.
For more information, listen to Hunter’s attorney, Ed Shaw, in the video below.
