Former Crosby Mayor Acquitted From Possessing A Stolen Firearm Charge

Anthony Scott
Nov. 26 2018
Former Crosby Mayor, James Hunter, was acquitted from two felony charges earlier this year, and last week he was acquitted from a third felony charge of possessing a stolen firearm.

A hearing was scheduled to discuss the stolen firearm charge, but Hunter was acquitted without a hearing after the prosecutor agreed to dismiss the charge. Hunter purchased the reportedly stolen semi-automatic pistol a few years ago, not knowing it had been stolen in 1994.

Hunter’s charges of unlawful gambling and selling vehicle financing without a license are still pending. Hunter ran for Crosby Mayor this past election, but lost to Bob Novak.

For more information, listen to Hunter’s attorney, Ed Shaw, in the video below.

