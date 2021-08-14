Lakeland PBS

Former Crosby-Ironton Standout Noah Gindorff on Track for NFL

Chaz MootzAug. 13 2021

Few and far between get the chance to play Division 1 football. Even fewer get the chance to win a national championship. Noah Gindorff has done both. Now, the former Crosby-Ironton standout is getting ready for not only his senior season at North Dakota State, but also a chance to play in the NFL.

At the moment, Gindorff is project to be a mid-round selection as a tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft, but his stock could rise if he stands out for the Bison this fall. Gindorff credits some of his athleticism to playing multiple sports in his high school days at Crosby-Ironton.

By — Chaz Mootz

