Former Clearwater Co. Deputy Sentenced to 14 Years for Sexually Abusing Students

Lakeland News — Aug. 5 2021

Neil Dolan

A former Clearwater County Deputy who served as Bagley’s high school resource officer has been sentenced for sexually abusing students while working at the school.

34-year-old Neil Dolan was sentenced to 14 years in prison for one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and to 10 years in prison for one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He will serve the terms concurrently, which means he is scheduled to serve 14 years in prison.

Dolan pled guilty to both counts early this summer. The first charge involved a 15-year-old boy and the second a student who was 14 or 15 at the time. Both students were ninth graders, and the sexual assaults took place in Dolan’s office at Bagley High School.

By — Lakeland News

