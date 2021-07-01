Former Clearwater Co. Deputy Pleads Guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A former Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked as the school resource officer for Bagley High School has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

34-year-old Neil Dolan pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. Dolan admitted to sexually assaulting two students who were 14 or 15 years old in his office at the high school from 2016 to 2019.

Dolan will be sentenced in July.

