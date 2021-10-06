Former Central Minnesota Teacher Gets Probation for Sexually Assaulting Teen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A former central Minnesota middle school teacher and coach has been sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting a female high school student.

Thirty-two-year Daniel Fragodt, of Melrose, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Stearns County District Court. He was sentenced Friday to five years of probation.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told investigators her sexual encounters with Fragodt began when she was 17 and occurred at school, a park-and-ride lot in St. Joseph and elsewhere. The complaint said the encounters took place from August 2018 to August 2019.

Judge Kris Davick-Halfen also ordered Fragodt, as conditions of his probation, not to have contact with minors, register as a predatory offender, attend sex offender treatment, have no access to the internet without permission, not possess any sexually explicit material and submit to lie-detector testing as directed.

Fragodt was a math teacher in the Albany School District and assistant girls basketball coach, along with assistant coach for boys and girls track and cross-country teams, according to online school rosters.

