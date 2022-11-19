Lakeland PBS

Former BSU & NTC President Faith Hensrud Recognized as President Emeritus

Lakeland News — Nov. 18 2022

Dr. Faith Hensrud

A special honor has been given out to former Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College President Faith Hensrud.

The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees recently recognized Hensrud with the title of President Emeritus. Hensrud retired this past summer after serving as president from 2016 to 2022.

According to a release, emeritus status is considered a special honor for employees who served with great distinction during their tenure. Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said in a statement that “[d]uring Faith’s time at the helm, she provided stellar leadership for both institutions,” and that “[s]he approached her work strategically and thoughtfully with long term positioning of the institutions in mind.”

Hensrud was one of six retired presidents who were awarded with emeritus status by the Board of Trustees.

By — Lakeland News

