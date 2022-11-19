Former BSU & NTC President Faith Hensrud Recognized as President Emeritus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A special honor has been given out to former Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College President Faith Hensrud.

The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees recently recognized Hensrud with the title of President Emeritus. Hensrud retired this past summer after serving as president from 2016 to 2022.

According to a release, emeritus status is considered a special honor for employees who served with great distinction during their tenure. Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said in a statement that “[d]uring Faith’s time at the helm, she provided stellar leadership for both institutions,” and that “[s]he approached her work strategically and thoughtfully with long term positioning of the institutions in mind.”

Hensrud was one of six retired presidents who were awarded with emeritus status by the Board of Trustees.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today