Former BSU Football Defensive End Hansen Commits to Rival MSU Mankato

Former BSU football defensive lineman Marcus Hansen announced via X yesterday his commitment to rival Minnesota State Mankato. Hansen was a two-time All-NSIC First Team selection, the NSIC Player of the Year in 2023, and an AP Second Team All-American in 2024 for the Beavers.

Sources told us he entered the transfer portal at the end of last season to pursue his graduate degree in a program unavailable at Bemidji State, originally committing to play at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. His reason for making the switch to MSU is unknown.

Next season, the Beavers are not scheduled play the Mavericks during the regular season.