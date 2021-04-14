Updated: Former Brooklyn Center Officer Charged with Second-Degree Manslaughter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Update: Former officer Kim Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright. She was charged the day after Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Originally story follows:

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have arrested a former Brooklyn Center police officer for the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Agents took Kim Potter into custody at about 11:30 AM on Wednesday at the BCA in St. Paul. A Minnesota prosecutor says he will charge Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright with second-degree manslaughter.

The announcement comes a day after Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, where she had served for 26 years. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says the city was getting ready to fire Potter when she resigned.

Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who also resigned, stated that Potter had intended to use her taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead.

Potter will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause 2nd Degree Manslaughter. The Washington County Attorney’s Office will file charges later today.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The BCA has been and will continue to work with the Washington County Attorney’s Office as the case progresses.

